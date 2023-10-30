News & Insights

Commodities
FMC

FMC posts loss on tepid demand for crop protection products

October 30, 2023 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Crop protection product supplier FMC Corp FMC.N reported a third-quarter loss on Monday, hurt by lower sales volumes and prices in South America.

FMC said revenue fell 29% during the reported quarter, with volumes declining 26% for its products such as herbicide and pesticides.

"Price increases in North America, EMEA and Asia were more than offset by price decreases in Latin America," the company said in a statement.

Worries over supply chain disruptions following the pandemic had prompted distributors to stock up on crop protection products, leading to a buildup of excess inventories.

Worries over prices had also forced farmers to delay their purchases closer to the day of application, hurting volumes, Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said ahead of earnings.

Net loss attributable to the company stood at $3.5 million, or 3 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $121 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

FMC also reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.