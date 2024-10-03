FMC Partners Ballagro to Expand Biologicals Crop Protection in Brazil

FMC Corporation FMC recently entered into an agreement with Ballagro Agro Tecnologia Ltda., a leader in fungi-based biosolutions, to provide growers in Brazil with a diverse range of biological solutions. The arrangement is part of FMC's strategy plan to expand its biologicals platform in major markets, including Brazil. As part of the agreement, FMC Brazil will license and market Ballagro's leading biosolutions. The deal combines the firms' extensive scientific experience - FMC in microbial and Ballagro in fungi-based solutions - to boost the biosolutions business in Brazil by providing farmers with greater access to superior crop protection technologies.



This partnership marks a significant move forward in FMC's global Plant Health business, which aims to promote growth, differentiation and strong market positioning through innovation. FMC and Ballagro present a high level of portfolio differentiation and technology to growers, providing innovative, science-backed biological solutions.



FMC's investment in expanding its Plant Health portfolio to include complementary solutions to its biological, synthetic and precision agriculture technologies promotes an integrated pest management strategy for more sustainable agricultural production. FMC and Ballagro will be able to offer growers a full suite of biological solutions to boost productivity, efficiency and sustainability.



FMC has a significant presence in Brazil and has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable agriculture by offering a comprehensive portfolio of biological solutions to complement its synthetic and precision agriculture technologies. This includes the introduction of biofungicides Ataplan and Provilar, bionematicides Quartzo and Presence Full, as well as biostimulants Seed+ and Seed+CoMo. FMC has launched approximately 50 biological products in 42 countries over the last five years. The company will continue to invest in its Plant Health business by conducting in-house research and development, forming strategic alliances and commercializing its unique pheromones platform.



Shares of FMC have gained 0.9% over the past year compared with a 4.1% rise of its industry.



FMC, on its second-quarter call, updated its outlook for full-year 2024 and now sees revenues between $4.30 billion to $4.50 billion, indicating a 2% decline at the midpoint compared to 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected in the range of $880 million and $940 million, suggesting a 7% decline at the midpoint. Adjusted earnings are now forecast between $3.02-$3.64 per share, reflecting a 12% year-over-year decline at the midpoint. Full-year free cash flow is anticipated to be $400-$500 million.



FMC also forecasts third-quarter revenues to be between $1 billion to $1.09 billion, indicating a 6% increase at the midpoint compared to the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $165-$195 million, indicating a 3% rise versus the prior-year period’s level. Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of 39-67 cents for the third quarter, implying a 20% rise at the midpoint year over year.

