FMC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.73, changing hands as low as $111.84 per share. FMC Corp. shares are currently trading off about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMC's low point in its 52 week range is $98.24 per share, with $134.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.49. The FMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

