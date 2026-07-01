FMC Lands $400M Minority Investment From Tessenderlo Group

FMC Corporation FMC has entered into a definitive agreement with Belgium-based Tessenderlo Group for a minority equity investment of approximately $400 million. Tessenderlo Group will purchase FMC shares at $13.30 per share, and upon completion of the transaction, it will own about 20% of FMC's outstanding common stock. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The investment marks the conclusion of FMC's strategic options review, which the company's board initiated in February 2026 to strengthen its financial position and maximize shareholder value.

FMC plans to use the proceeds primarily to reduce debt, allowing it to achieve its previously announced target of approximately $1 billion in debt repayment. Management believes the stronger capital structure will support continued investment in research and development and to accelerate the commercialization of its proprietary crop protection technologies.

The transaction follows several financial initiatives undertaken in recent months to strengthen liquidity and unlock capital. These include amending its revolving credit facility to obtain covenant relief, raising $1.2 billion through a secured high-yield bond offering, agreeing to sell its India commercial business for $252 million, signing a supply and license agreement with Corteva that includes an initial $200 million prepayment, and entering into a $114 million sale-and-leaseback agreement for its Newark, DE, property.

Per Tessenderlo Group, the investment supports its strategy of acquiring minority stakes in high-quality businesses while expanding its agricultural platform. It also cited FMC's long-term growth potential, driven by its next-generation proprietary crop protection technologies.

Per FMC, the agreement reflects a comprehensive review process and positions the company to execute its operational and strategic plan with improved leverage and liquidity. The company expects the strengthened financial position to enhance its ability to serve customers while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Shares of FMC have plunged 74.1% in the past year against the industry’s 3.8% rise.

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FMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Staples space are ARKO Corp. ARKO, Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR and Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX. ARKO, DAR and FMX carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARKO’s current-year earnings stands at 29 cents per share, implying a 93.3% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 43.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.59 per share, implying a 576% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 14.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.77 per share, indicating a 115.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice.

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FMC Corporation (FMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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