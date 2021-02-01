Markets
FMC Joins With Novozymes To Bring Enzymatic Technology To Crop Protection Market

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Novozymes to research, co-develop and commercialize biological enzyme-based crop protection solutions targeting fungal and insect pests. The companies will focus on enzyme-based biocontrol technology for the global fungicide and insecticide markets under a multi-year global agreement. Through combining R&D capabilities, FMC will serve as commercial partner and Novozymes as the manufacturing partner.

FMC Corp. said the partnership will focus on developing solutions for controlling key soybean fungal diseases such as Asian Soybean Rust, in addition to combination products with FMC's diamide insecticide technology for controlling key insect pests.

