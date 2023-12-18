News & Insights

Commodities
FMC

FMC initiates global restructuring plan, layoffs in Brazil unit

December 18, 2023 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 3 and 6

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Crop protection products maker FMC FMC.N said on Monday it has initiated layoffs in its Brazil business and a global restructuring plan, in response to the unprecedented global downturn in the sector.

Worries over supply chain disruptions following the pandemic had prompted distributors to stock up on crop protection products, leading to a buildup of excess inventories.

The company did not disclose the number of positions it will be reducing from its Brazil business. FMC has about 6,600 people - around 1,600 in its domestic operations and 5,000 in its foreign operations, according to its latest annual filing.

The company said the downturn resulted in severe channel destocking, which impacted its volume in 2023.

FMC said it expects $50 million to $75 million in contributions to adjusted core profit in 2024, with the help of the restructuring, and will be targeting annual run-rate savings of $150 million or more by the end of 2025.

The company also said it has launched a voluntary separation program in select jurisdictions.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.