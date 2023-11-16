News & Insights

Markets
FMC

FMC Guides FY24 Revenues In Line With Estimates

November 16, 2023 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its Investor Day later on Thursday, agricultural sciences company FMC Corp. (FMC) initiated preliminary revenue guidance for the full-year 2024 in a range of $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion. It also expects adjusted earnings per share to grow faster than adjusted EBITDA in 2024.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $4.68 billion for the year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues between $5.50 billion and $6.0 billion and also expects adjusted earnings per share to grow faster than adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.