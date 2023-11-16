FMC Guides FY24 Revenues In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its Investor Day later on Thursday, agricultural sciences company FMC Corp. (FMC) initiated preliminary revenue guidance for the full-year 2024 in a range of $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion. It also expects adjusted earnings per share to grow faster than adjusted EBITDA in 2024.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $4.68 billion for the year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues between $5.50 billion and $6.0 billion and also expects adjusted earnings per share to grow faster than adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.