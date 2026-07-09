FMC Files First Global Regulatory Submission With EPA for Rimisoxafen

FMC Corporation FMC has announced the submission of its first global regulatory dossier for rimisoxafen, its novel herbicide active ingredient, to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It marks the first regulatory submission globally that seeks approval for use on corn, soybean, sunflower, and select pulse crops, marking the beginning of the product's regulatory process.

Developed at FMC's Stine Research Center after a decade of research and more than 1,000 field and greenhouse studies, rimisoxafen is the first herbicide active ingredient to be classified by the Global Herbicide Resistance Action Committee as a dual mode of action herbicide. It has been assigned to Groups 12 and 32 and uses two separate biochemical pathways in weeds to slow down resistance development.

As Palmer amaranth and waterhemp continue to threaten crops, rimisoxafen is expected to be highly effective against these broadleaf weeds, addressing the challenges faced by growers spending more than $6 billion annually on weed control with more than 70 million hectares of corn and soybean grown annually.

Rimisoxafen is the third novel herbicide active ingredient the company has advanced to regulatory submission in recent years, following Isoflex active and Dodhylex active. The company plans to pursue approvals in additional key geographies and crop segments as part of its development strategy. The herbicide is awaiting approval to be eligible for commercial sale or use of the product.

FMC’s shares have slumped 74.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s 9.3% rise.



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FMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743.04% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 74.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. ASM’sshares have gained 46.9% over the past year.

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FMC Corporation (FMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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