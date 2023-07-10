News & Insights

FMC Falls After Revising Q2, FY Revenue Projections Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) shares are trading more than 14 percent lower on Monday morning trade after the company revised its second quarter and full-year outlook, below analysts' view. The current projection is driven by substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners.

The global agricultural sciences company now expects a second-quarter revenue outlook in the range of $1.00 to $1.03 billion. The company has scheduled second-quarter results on August 2, 2023. Earlier projection was in a range of $1.42 to $1.48 billion. Wall Street analysts are looking for $1.45 billion.

Full-year revenue is projected to be in the range of $5.20-$5.40 billion, lower than the previous guidance of $6.08 to $6.22 billion. Wall Street analysts are expecting $6.11 billion.

Currently, shares are at $89.00, down 14.62 percent from the previous close of $104.25 on a volume of 3,647,666.

