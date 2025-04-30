FMC Earnings Results: $FMC Reports Quarterly Earnings

FMC ($FMC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $791,400,000, beating estimates of $790,863,259 by $536,741.

FMC Insider Trading Activity

FMC insiders have traded $FMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIERRE R BRONDEAU (Chairman and CEO) purchased 54,000 shares for an estimated $1,938,448

JACQUELINE SCANLAN (Executive VP & Chief HRO) sold 4,529 shares for an estimated $270,245

CAROL ANTHONY DAVIDSON purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $223,986

RONALDO PEREIRA (President, FMC) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $200,340

MICHAEL FINIAN REILLY (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 2,958 shares for an estimated $163,429

THAISA HUGENNEYER (EVP - Integrated Supply Chain) sold 4 shares for an estimated $223

FMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of FMC stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FMC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edlain Rodriguez from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $55.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $47.0 on 02/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.