FMC Earnings Results: $FMC Reports Quarterly Earnings

FMC ($FMC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $791,400,000, beating estimates of $790,863,259 by $536,741.
FMC Insider Trading Activity
FMC insiders have traded $FMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PIERRE R BRONDEAU (Chairman and CEO) purchased 54,000 shares for an estimated $1,938,448
- JACQUELINE SCANLAN (Executive VP & Chief HRO) sold 4,529 shares for an estimated $270,245
- CAROL ANTHONY DAVIDSON purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $223,986
- RONALDO PEREIRA (President, FMC) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $200,340
- MICHAEL FINIAN REILLY (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 2,958 shares for an estimated $163,429
- THAISA HUGENNEYER (EVP - Integrated Supply Chain) sold 4 shares for an estimated $223
FMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of FMC stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,979,562 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,226,508
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,388,515 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,495,714
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 993,158 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,277,410
- INVESCO LTD. added 977,110 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,497,317
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 774,366 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,641,931
- UBS GROUP AG added 761,001 shares (+186.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,992,258
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 707,727 shares (+44.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,402,609
FMC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Edlain Rodriguez from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $55.0 on 03/05/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $47.0 on 02/05/2025
