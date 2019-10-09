FMC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.92, changing hands as low as $78.90 per share. FMC Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.4177 per share, with $92.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.