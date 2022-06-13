FMC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.46, changing hands as low as $107.94 per share. FMC Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMC's low point in its 52 week range is $87.27 per share, with $140.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.53. The FMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

