FMC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.31, changing hands as high as $108.96 per share. FMC Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.77 per share, with $123.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.36. The FMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

