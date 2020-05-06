FMC Corp's (FMC) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss

FMC Corporation FMC recorded earnings (as reported) of $1.58 per share in first-quarter 2020, down from $1.62 reported a year ago.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.84, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81.



Revenues were $1,250 million for the quarter, up around 5% from the year-ago quarter. It lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,251.4 million.



Revenue growth was supported by 7% contribution from volume and 2% contribution from pricing, partly offset by a 4% unfavorable impact of currencies. The company saw growth across Latin America, North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).



Regional Sales Performance



Sales in Latin America rose 26% year over year in the reported quarter driven by broad-based volume gains.



Sales went up 3% year over year in North America, supported by higher demand for Rynaxypyr insect control and new products.



In EMEA, sales rose 1% year over year. This was driven by strong demand for fungicides and growth in herbicides.



Revenues fell 3% year over year in Asia, impacted by currency headwinds and product rationalizations that more than offset double-digit growth in India and Pakistan.



Financials



The company had cash and cash equivalents of $436.2 million at the end of the quarter, a roughly four-fold year-over-year increase. Long-term debt was $3,531.8 million at the end of the quarter, up 65% year over year.



Guidance



For 2020, FMC sees revenues to be between $4.65 billion and $4.85 billion, indicating a rise of 3% at the midpoint versus 2019.



The company also expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.05-$6.70. The guidance reflects an increase of 5% at the midpoint compared with 2019.



Moreover, FMC envisions adjusted EBITDA of $1.23-$1.34 billion for 2020, indicating 5% growth at the midpoint versus 2019.



For second-quarter 2020, revenues are projected in the band of $1.17-$1.23 billion, flat at the midpoint compared with second-quarter 2019. Adjusted earnings are forecast in the range of $1.58-$1.74 per share, also flat at the midpoint compared with second-quarter 2019 figure.



Price Performance



FMC’s shares are down 10.3% year to date against the industry’s 28.2% decline.







