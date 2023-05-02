FMC Corp's (FMC) Earnings Top Estimates in Q1, Sales Lag

FMC Corporation FMC recorded earnings (as reported) of $1.55 per share in first-quarter 2023, down from $1.64 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.77, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73.



Revenues were $1,344.3 million in the quarter, down around 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,424.3 million.



A 7% contribution from price was partly offset by 3% lower volumes and a 4% headwind from currency swings. The company benefited from strong pricing actions, growth of new products, expanded market access and cost discipline in the quarter.

Regional Sales Performance

Sales climbed 28% year over year in North America in the quarter on higher sales of new products, expanded market access and pricing gains.



Sales in Latin America fell 12% year over year in the reported quarter, hurt by drought conditions.



Revenues were down 22% year over year in Asia in the quarter. The downside was due to dry conditions in Australia and active management of high channel inventory in India.



In EMEA, sales fell 4% year over year in the reported quarter as weaker volumes in herbicides, registration losses and the loss of sales in Russia were mostly offset by strong pricing actions.

Financials

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $494.4 million at the end of the quarter, down roughly 4% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,334 million, down around 15% year over year.



The company returned around $100 million to its shareholders during the quarter.

Guidance

For 2023, FMC continues to see revenues in the range of $6.08-$6.22 billion, indicating a rise of 6% at the midpoint from 2022 levels.



The company raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to the band of $1.50-$1.56 billion from $1.48-$1.56 billion expected earlier, indicating a 9% year-over-year rise at the midpoint.



FMC also now projects adjusted earnings per share for 2023 in the range of $7.34-$7.94, suggesting an increase of 3% at the midpoint from the 2022 level.



Free cash flow for 2023 is projected to be $530-$720 million.



The company also sees second-quarter 2023 revenues in the range of $1.42-$1.48 billion, flat at the midpoint compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels. Adjusted earnings are forecast in the range of $1.66-$1.86 per share, representing a decline of 9% at the midpoint from the prior-year quarter’s levels. It also expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $350-$370 million for the quarter, flat at the midpoint from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Price Performance

FMC’s shares are up 0.2% in the past year compared with a 2.9% decline of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



