FMC Corp's (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

FMC Corporation FMC recorded earnings (as reported) of 95 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $1.24 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.



Revenues were $1,377.2 million in the quarter, up around 15% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,342.7 million.



Revenues were driven by a 12% rise in volumes and an 7% contribution from price. The company benefited from a strong start to the Latin American season and pricing actions in all regions.

Regional Sales Performance

Sales climbed 21% year over year in North America in the quarter. Demand in the Midwest on corn and other crops offset softness on the West Coast as a result of challenging weather conditions.



Sales in Latin America rose 35% year over year in the reported quarter on strong herbicide and insecticide demand.



Revenues went down 6% year over year in Asia, impacted by erratic weather conditions in a number of countries including India and Pakistan and currency headwinds.



In EMEA, sales fell 12% year over year in the reported quarter.

Financials

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $363.8 million at the end of the quarter, down roughly 7% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,732.5 million, up around 4% year over year.

Guidance

For 2022, FMC raised its revenue outlook to the range of $5.6-$5.8 billion (from $5.5-$5.7 billion), indicating a rise of 13% at the midpoint from 2021 levels. Sales are expected to be driven by higher volumes and prices in all regions partly offset by foreign currency headwinds.



The company also narrowed adjusted EBITDA guidance to the band of $1.37-$1.43 billion for 2022 (compared with $1.36-$1.44 billion expected earlier), indicating a 7% rise at the midpoint from 2021 levels.



FMC also narrowed adjusted earnings per share forecast for 2022 to the range of $7.10-$7.60 (compared with $7.00-$7.70 expected earlier), suggesting an increase of 7% at the midpoint from the 2021 level.



Free cash flow for 2022 is now projected to be $440-$560 million.



The company also sees fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $1.42-$1.62 billion, reflecting an 8% rise at the midpoint compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels. Adjusted earnings are forecast in the range of $2.05-$2.55 per share, representing a rise of 9% at the midpoint from the prior-year quarter’s levels. It also expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $395-$455 million for the quarter, representing a rise of 15% at the midpoint from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Price Performance

FMC’s shares are up 28% in the past year compared with a 14.1% decline of the industry.



