FMC Corp's Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss in Q4

FMC Corporation FMC reported a loss of 13 cents for fourth-quarter 2024. This is in contrast with earnings of $8.77 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.79, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.



Revenues were $1,224.3 million in the quarter, up around 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The top line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,324.1 million.



FMC's fourth-quarter revenues were driven by a 15% increase in volume, with growth reported in several countries, especially the United States.

FMC’s Regional Sales Performance

In North America, sales increased 23% year over year to $340 million in the quarter, driven by higher volume. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $347.5 million.



Latin America sales saw a 10% year-over-year decline to $390 million in the reported quarter, as higher volumes were partly offset by a low-single-digit price decline. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $516.9 million.



In Asia, revenues rose 10% year over year, totaling $307 million due to higher volumes. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.7 million.



EMEA experienced an 18% year-over-year sales upside, reaching $188 million in the reported quarter. Higher volumes in EMEA resulted in sales growth, excluding currency impacts. The Plant Health business improved over the previous year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183 million.

FMC’s FY24 Results

For the full year, FMC reported revenues amounting to $4,246.1 million, marking a 5.4% decrease from the previous year. On a reported basis, the company posted full-year net income of $341.1 million, reflecting a 74.1% decrease. Consolidated earnings per share were $2.72, down 74.2% year over year.

FMC’s Financials

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $357.3 million at the end of the quarter, up roughly 18.1% year over year. Long-term debt was $3,027.9 million, up around 0.1% year over year.

FMC’s Guidance

Revenues for the first quarter are projected to be in the $750 million to $800 million range, a 16% decrease at the midpoint from the same period in 2024. Volume is likely to fall as customers in various countries continue to cut inventories, and retailers and growers make cautious purchases in an environment of low commodity prices. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the $105 million to $125 million range, a 28% decrease at the midpoint compared to the prior-year quarter, as lower expenses, primarily in COGS, somewhat offset lower price and FX headwinds. Adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the range of 5 cents to 15 cents, representing a 72% fall at the midpoint against the first quarter of 2024 due to the reduction in adjusted EBITDA.



Revenues for full-year 2025 are expected to be in the $4.15 billion to $4.35 billion range, roughly steady at the midpoint and up 3% after accounting for about $110 million in lost revenues from the GSS business divestiture. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $870 million and $950 million, up 1% from the previous year at the midpoint and 4% after accounting for roughly $25 million in lost EBITDA from the GSS sale. The adjusted EPS for 2025 is estimated to be $3.26 to $3.70 per share, which is consistent with the previous year at the midpoint. Full-year free cash flow is projected to be $200 million to $400 million, a $314 million decrease from 2024 at the midpoint, as the free cash flow conversion normalizes following the outsized recovery in 2024.

FMC’s Stock Price Performance

The stock has gained 1.1% in the past year against a 3% rise of the industry.



FMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



