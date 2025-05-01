FMC Corp's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1

FMC Corporation FMC reported a loss of 12 cents per share for first-quarter 2025. This compares unfavorably to loss of 2 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 18 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents.



Revenues were $791.4 million in the quarter, down around 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $779 million.



The top line fell due to a price decline of 9%, more than half of which was related to price adjustments in certain contracts with specific diamide partners.



FMC’s Regional Sales Performance

In North America, sales tumbled 28% year over year to $186 million in the quarter on reduced volumes. The figure missed the consensus estimate of $224.2 million. The decline was primarily due to lower volumes as customers in the United States delayed purchases as anticipated, which was exacerbated by international trade dynamics.



Latin American sales saw a 10% year-over-year rise to $207 million in the reported quarter. It beat the consensus estimate of $137.9 million. Volume grew due to increasing direct sales to cotton growers in Brazil, as well as product-on-the-ground sales surpassing FMC sales into the channel.



In Asia, revenues declined 24% from the prior-year quarter to $125 million. It lagged the consensus estimate of $144.8 million. Prudent selling to allow channel destocking led to lower volumes.



EMEA sales fell 11% year over year to $273 million in the reported quarter. It missed the consensus estimate of $278.5 million. EMEA sales are being adversely impacted by lower volumes, including the expected loss of registration for triflusulfuron.

FMC’s Financials

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $315.3 million at the end of the quarter, down roughly 11.8% sequentially. Long-term debt was $3,027.7 million, flat sequentially.

FMC’s Guidance

The company has maintained its revenue outlook for the year at $4.15 billion to $4.35 billion, which is essentially flat compared to the prior year at the midpoint. The adjusted EBITDA forecast also remains unchanged at $870 million to $950 million, implying a 1% increase at the midpoint from the prior year, or a 4% increase when excluding the GSS divestiture impact. This guidance includes estimated incremental tariff costs of $15 million to $20 million, based on the latest government guidelines. The company has also reiterated its adjusted earnings per diluted share outlook of $3.26 to $3.70, which is flat at the midpoint compared to the previous year. Additionally, the free cash flow forecast remains at $200 million to $400 million.

FMC’s Price Performance

FMC’s shares have lost 30.8% in the past year compared with a 9.6% decline of the industry.



FMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Hawkins, Inc. HWKN, SSR Mining Inc. SSRM and Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI. While HWKN carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SSRM and IPI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Hawkins is expected to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on May 21. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ earnings is pegged at 74 cents. HWKN beat the consensus estimate in one of the last four quarters while missing thrice, with the average earnings surprise being 6.1%.



SSRM is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSRM’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 8 cents. SSRM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 155.7%, on average.



Intrepid Potash is slated to release first-quarter results on May 5. The consensus estimate for IPI’s first-quarter loss is 12 cents, stable over the past 60 days.





