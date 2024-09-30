Is FMC Corporation Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

FMC Corporation ( FMC ), headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a global agricultural sciences company that provides innovative crop protection solutions. With a market cap of $8.25 billion , FMC delivers a wide range of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to farmers worldwide, focusing on advancing sustainable agriculture through cutting-edge technologies and research-driven solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks and FMC Corporation fits into this category due to its significant role in the agricultural sciences industry.

FMC shares are trading 3.8% below their 52-week high of $68.72 , which they hit on May 13. The stock has gained 15.8% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ), which has gained 1.5% over the same time frame.

In the longer term, FMC is up 4.8% on a YTD basis, and its shares have gained marginally over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, the Nasdaq has gained 20.7% in 2024 and rallied 38.4% over the past year.

To confirm its bullish trend, FMC has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July and its 50-day moving since early September.

FMC closed over 10% higher after reporting Q2 results on Jul. 31. Its adjusted EPS of $0.63 beat the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company’s revenue stood at $1.04 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $995.30 million. FMC expects full-year earnings between $3.02 and $3.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, FMC's competitor, Albemarle Corporation ( ALB ), has underperformed the stock. ALB has declined 33.5% on a YTD basis.

Given its strong price performance, analysts are moderately bullish about FMC's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 17 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $70 , suggesting a premium of 5.9% to its current levels.

