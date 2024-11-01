FMC Corporation price target raised to $81 from $78 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on FMC Corporation (FMC) to $81 from $78 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The buyside expectations were more pessimistic given weaker pricing and a customer bankruptcy in Brazil, while the early Q4 dry weather has improved in Brazil, the analyst tells investors in a research note. FMC is also showing good diamides growth and improved visibility, the firm added.

