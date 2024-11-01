FMC Corporation price target raised to $81 from $78 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on FMC Corporation (FMC) to $81 from $78 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The buyside expectations were more pessimistic given weaker pricing and a customer bankruptcy in Brazil, while the early Q4 dry weather has improved in Brazil, the analyst tells investors in a research note. FMC is also showing good diamides growth and improved visibility, the firm added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FMC:
- FMC Corporation price target raised to $70 from $64 at Mizuho
- FMC Corp Reports Strong Q3 Growth, Confirms Outlook
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 30th
- FMC Corporation sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.47-$1.83, consensus $1.74
- FMC Corporation reports Q3 adjusted EPS 69c, consensus 53c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.