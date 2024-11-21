News & Insights

FMC Corporation price target raised to $79 from $78 at Redburn Atlantic

November 21, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Redburn Atlantic raised the firm’s price target on FMC Corporation (FMC) to $79 from $78 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm names FMC a top pick in agricultural chemicals, saying “mean reversion potential” to drive compound annual revenue growth of 12% from 2024 to 2027. Destocking hurt the company most among all suppliers and FMC has gone from having industry leading organic growth and margins to lowest, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

