FMC Corporation price target raised to $79 from $78 at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic raised the firm’s price target on FMC Corporation (FMC) to $79 from $78 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm names FMC a top pick in agricultural chemicals, saying “mean reversion potential” to drive compound annual revenue growth of 12% from 2024 to 2027. Destocking hurt the company most among all suppliers and FMC has gone from having industry leading organic growth and margins to lowest, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.