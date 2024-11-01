FMC Corporation price target raised to $70 from $64 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on FMC Corporation (FMC) to $70 from $64 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after meeting with management. FMC is off to a good start with two quarters of solid results after several disappointing quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

