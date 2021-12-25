FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase FMC's shares before the 30th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.53 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.92 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, FMC has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of $109.12. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately FMC's payout ratio is modest, at just 40% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (56%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that FMC's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FMC Historic Dividend December 25th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see FMC has grown its earnings rapidly, up 38% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, FMC has lifted its dividend by approximately 22% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid FMC? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, FMC paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while FMC has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FMC (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

