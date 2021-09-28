FMC Corporation (FMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

FMC Corporation (FMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.44, the dividend yield is 2.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMC was $95.44, representing a -22.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.66 and a 9.36% increase over the 52 week low of $87.27.

FMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) and Mosaic Company (MOS). FMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.19. Zacks Investment Research reports FMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.72%, compared to an industry average of 22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fmc Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FMC as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VEGI with an decrease of -4.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FMC at 2.32%.

