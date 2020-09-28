FMC Corporation (FMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

FMC Corporation (FMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $105.42, the dividend yield is 1.67%.
The previous trading day's last sale of FMC was $105.42, representing a -7.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.73 and a 85.7% increase over the 52 week low of $56.77.
FMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). FMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.66. Zacks Investment Research reports FMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.09%, compared to an industry average of -15.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to FMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FMC as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)
- First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR)
- VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 24.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FMC at 5.1%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.