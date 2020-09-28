FMC Corporation (FMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

FMC Corporation (FMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $105.42, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMC was $105.42, representing a -7.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.73 and a 85.7% increase over the 52 week low of $56.77.

FMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). FMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.66. Zacks Investment Research reports FMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.09%, compared to an industry average of -15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 24.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FMC at 5.1%.

