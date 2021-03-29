FMC Corporation (FMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

FMC Corporation (FMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMC was $113.77, representing a -8% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.66 and a 61.38% increase over the 52 week low of $70.50.

FMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). FMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.22. Zacks Investment Research reports FMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.13%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to FMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE)

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF (SCHM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VEGI with an increase of 40.25% over the last 100 days. RTM has the highest percent weighting of FMC at 3.63%.

