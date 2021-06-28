FMC Corporation (FMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

FMC Corporation (FMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $112.01, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMC was $112.01, representing a -9.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.66 and a 16.62% increase over the 52 week low of $96.05.

FMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) and Mosaic Company (MOS). FMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.04. Zacks Investment Research reports FMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.67%, compared to an industry average of 28.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to FMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FMC as a top-10 holding:

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (FMC)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (FMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTRN with an increase of 11.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FMC at 4.06%.

