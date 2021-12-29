FMC Corporation (FMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

FMC Corporation (FMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.42% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $109.57, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMC was $109.57, representing a -11.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.66 and a 25.55% increase over the 52 week low of $87.27.

FMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) and Mosaic Company (MOS). FMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.56. Zacks Investment Research reports FMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.88%, compared to an industry average of 20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fmc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 9.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FMC at 3.17%.

