FMC Corporation (FMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

FMC Corporation (FMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $112.65, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMC was $112.65, representing a -7.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.29 and a 98.43% increase over the 52 week low of $56.77.

FMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). FMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports FMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.5%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FMC as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 29.81% over the last 100 days. VEGI has the highest percent weighting of FMC at 3.37%.

