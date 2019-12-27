FMC Corporation (FMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

FMC Corporation (FMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $101.49, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMC was $101.49, representing a -0.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.95 and a 43.71% increase over the 52 week low of $70.62.

FMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). FMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports FMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.77%, compared to an industry average of -14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 9.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FMC at 3.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.