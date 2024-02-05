FMC Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.10 billion, or $8.77 per share. This compares with $273.9 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $133.4 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.0% to $1.15 billion from $1.62 billion last year.

FMC Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.10 Bln. vs. $273.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.77 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.21 - $0.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $925 - $1075 Mln

