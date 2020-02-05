FMC Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FMC Corp. (FMC):

-Earnings: -$3.2 million in Q4 vs. $32.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. $0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $230.0 million or $1.76 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q4 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year.

