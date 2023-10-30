FMC Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FMC Corp. (FMC):

Earnings: -$3.5 million in Q3 vs. $121.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q3 vs. $0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $55.4 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.02 per share Revenue: $981.9 million in Q3 vs. $1.38 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.89 - $1.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.14 - $1.38 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.57 - $4.13 Full year revenue guidance: $4.48 - $4.72 Bln

