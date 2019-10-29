Markets
FMC Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $90.4 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $72.8 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $124.2 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $1.01 billion from $0.92 billion last year.

FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $124.2 Mln. vs. $96.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.46 - $1.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.17 - $1.21 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 - $5.90 Full year revenue guidance: $4.58 - $4.62 Bln

