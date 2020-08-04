FMC Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $184.4 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $174.5 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $224.0 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $1.16 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $224.0 Mln. vs. $220.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q2): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.03 to $1.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.045 to $1.105 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.28 to $6.62 Full year revenue guidance: $4.68 to $4.82 Bln

