FMC Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FMC Corp. (FMC):

Earnings: -$16.3 million in Q4 vs. $1098.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q4 vs. $8.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $224.6 million or $1.79 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.60 per share Revenue: $1.224 billion in Q4 vs. $1.146 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.05 to $0.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $750 - $800 Mln

