FMC Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FMC Corp. (FMC):

Earnings: $65.0 million in Q3 vs. -$3.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.52 in Q3 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $87.2 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.53 per share Revenue: $1.065 billion in Q3 vs. $981.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 to $1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.30 to $1.41 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.16 to $3.52 Full year revenue guidance: $4.33 to $4.44 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.