FMC Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $66.7 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $295.1 million, or $2.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $86.7 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $1.050 million from $1.038 million last year.

FMC Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.7 Mln. vs. $295.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.050 Mln vs. $1.038 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.78 - $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.00 - $1.10 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.26 - $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $4.08 - $4.28 Bln

