FMC Corp (FMC) Unveils New Arc Farm Intelligence Platform

FMC Corporation FMC has launched its exclusive precision agriculture platform, Arc farm intelligence. It enables advisors and growers to accurately predict pest pressure before it becomes a problem.



Arc farm intelligence is the first mobile platform that employs predictive modeling based on real-time data that will help ensure the appropriate crop protection products are applied precisely. This will help to boost sustainability and grower’s return on investment as well as optimize crop yield.



Notably, Arc farm intelligence is developed with open APIs and can easily be inserted into growers' existing digital ecosystems. The innovative platform offers a full range of features, which includes customized alerts through a mobile app. The technology is powered by machine learning and advanced scouting, which predicts insect pressure one week in advance. It has more than 90% confidence level for major insects in certain crops.



The company stated that the platform will be launched commercially next week in Greece for cotton. Presently, it is piloted in other countries, including the United States, Spain and Brazil on a broad range of crops. FMC Corp.’s Precision Agriculture solutions also includes and PrecisionPac solutions and 3RIVE 3D application technology.



FMC Corp.’s shares have gained 28.7% in the past year against the industry’s 20.4% decline.





Zacks Rank & Key Picks



FMC Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG and Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Agnico Eagle has an expected earnings growth rate of 75.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 59.2% in the past year.



Scotts Miracle-Gro has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.7% for fiscal 2020. Its shares have returned 69.5% in the past year.



Barrick has an expected earnings growth rate of 64.7% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 119.9% in the past year.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.