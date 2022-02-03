FMC Corp (FMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

FMC Corporation FMC will release fourth-quarter 2021 results after the closing bell on Feb 8. The company’s results are likely to have been gained by higher demand, pricing and new products. However, higher raw material and logistics costs are likely to have affected its results.

The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. FMC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Shares of FMC have declined 1.2% in the past year compared with a 12% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The company expects fourth-quarter revenues in the band of $1.27-$1.47 billion, reflecting an increase of 19% at the midpoint compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels. Adjusted earnings are forecast in the range of $1.80-$2.20 per share, suggesting an increase of 41% at the midpoint compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales for FMC is currently pegged at $1,368 million, suggesting an 18.8% rise year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for North America is pinned at $250 million, suggesting a 25% rise on a sequential-comparison basis. The consensus estimate for Latin America is pegged at $615 million, indicating an increase of 19% sequentially.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asia is at $326 million, indicating a 6.5% sequential increase. The same for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) is pegged at $193 million, calling for a 12.9% sequential increase.

Some Factors at Play

Contributions of new products are likely to have contributed to the company's results in the fourth quarter. FMC Corp is focused on boosting its market position and strengthening its product portfolio. It is investing in technologies and products as well as new launches to enhance value to the farmers’ value.

The company is also likely to have gained from higher demand for its products in the quarter to be reported. There is healthy demand in North America backed by high crop commodity prices. Strong demand is also being witnessed in soybean and corn applications in Brazil. The demand for herbicides also remains strong in Australia. FMC Corp also sees strength in its insecticide portfolio in Asia. Higher demand is expected to have supported fourth-quarter volumes. Price-hike initiatives are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.

FMC Corp is likely to have witnessed cost headwinds in the December quarter. It is facing challenges from higher supply-chain costs, partly due to supply disruptions from production issues amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is seeing rising costs for certain raw materials due to supply constraints. Higher raw materials, packaging and logistics costs might have impacted its performance in the fourth quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FMC Corp this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for FMC Corp is -0.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at $2.02. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: FMC Corp currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

FMC Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

FMC Corporation price-eps-surprise | FMC Corporation Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

Huntsman Corporation HUN, scheduled to release earnings on Feb 15, has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Huntsman's fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 0.8% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for HUN’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at 88 cents.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, expected to release earnings on Feb 16, has an Earnings ESP of +9.44% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The consensus estimate for CF Industries' fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 31.5% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $3.25.

Nutrien Ltd. NTR, scheduled to release earnings on Feb 16, has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nutrien’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 17.4% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for NTR’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at $2.31.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.