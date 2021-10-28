FMC Corp (FMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

FMC Corporation FMC will release third-quarter 2021 results after the closing bell on Nov 2. Healthy demand and new product launches are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the third quarter. However, its results are likely to have been affected by cost headwinds.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 2.3% in the last reported quarter.



Shares of FMC have declined 11.6% in the past year compared with the 29.2% rise of the industry.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The company expects third-quarter revenues in the band of $1.13-$1.22 billion, reflecting an increase of 8% at the midpoint compared with the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings are forecast in the range of $1.23-$1.39 per share, representing an increase of 7% at the midpoint compared with the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales for FMC is currently pegged at $1,166 million, which suggests a 7.5% rise year over year.

Some Factors at Play

Contributions of new products are likely to have contributed to the company's results in the third quarter. FMC Corp is focused on boosting its market position and strengthening its product portfolio. It is investing in technologies and products as well as new launches to enhance value to the farmers.



The company is also likely to have gained from higher demand for its products in the quarter to be reported. There is healthy demand in North America backed by strong crop commodity prices. Strong demand is also being witnessed in soybean and sugarcane applications in Brazil. Demand for herbicides also remains strong in Australia. FMC Corp is also seeing strength in its insecticide portfolio in Asia. Higher demand is expected to have supported its third-quarter volumes.



However, FMC Corp likely to have witnessed cost headwinds in the September quarter. It is facing challenges from higher supply-chain costs, partly due to supply disruptions from production issues amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is seeing rising costs for certain raw materials due to supply constraints. Higher raw materials, packaging and logistics costs might have impacted its performance in the third quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FMC Corp this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for FMC Corp is -4.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at $1.30. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FMC Corp currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

