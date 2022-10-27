FMC Corp (FMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FMC Corporation FMC will release third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Nov 1. The company’s performance is likely to have gained from higher demand, pricing and new products. However, higher raw material costs and unfavorable currency translation are likely to have affected its results.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. FMC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 7.4%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of around 1.6% in the last reported quarter.



Shares of FMC have increased 27.5% in the past year against an 11.8% decline of the industry.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales for FMC is currently pegged at $1,341 million, suggesting a 12.3% rise year over year. Our estimate for the quarter is $1,337.2 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for North America revenue is currently pegged at $233 million, suggesting a 16.5% year-over-year rise.



The consensus estimate for Latin America is pegged at $605 million, indicating a 17% year-over-year increase.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Europe, the Middle East and Africa sales stands at $181 million, calling for a 5.8% year-over-year rise.



The consensus estimate for Asia is pegged at $324 million, reflecting a 5.9% year-over-year increase.

Some Factors at Play

FMC Corp is likely to have witnessed demand strength for its products and higher pricing in the third quarter.



The company is likely to have gained from higher demand for its products in the quarter to be reported. It is seeing healthy demand for its industry leading products, driven by strong global agricultural market fundamentals. There is healthy demand in North America backed by high crop commodity prices.

Strong demand is also being witnessed in corn, sugarcane and soybean applications in Brazil, aided by higher planted areas and high commodity prices. Demand for herbicides also remains strong in Australia. FMC Corp is also seeing strength in its insecticide portfolio in Asia. Higher demand is expected to have supported third-quarter volumes.



FMC Corp’s new products are also likely to have contributed to the company's results in the September quarter. The company is focused on boosting its market position and strengthening its product portfolio. It is investing in technologies and products and new launches to enhance farmers’ value.



However, FMC Corp is likely to have witnessed cost headwinds in the third quarter. The supply bottlenecks, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have resulted in rising costs of some raw materials and active ingredients. Higher raw materials and logistics costs might have impacted its performance in the quarter to be reported.



It is also likely to have faced currency headwinds in the quarter, led by the weakening of European currencies. Currency headwinds are expected to have been a drag on its performance.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FMC this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for FMC is -1.52%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at $1.10. Our estimate for the quarter is $1.07. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 2, has an Earnings ESP of +3.64% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 1% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $6.84.



Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, slated to release earnings on Nov 4, has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Koppers’ third-quarter earnings has been revised 2.6% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for KOP’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at $1.17.



ATI Inc. ATI, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 2, has an Earnings ESP of +1.15%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at 52 cents. ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



