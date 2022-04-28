FMC Corp (FMC) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FMC Corporation FMC will release first-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on May 2. The company’s results are likely to have been gained by higher demand, pricing and new products. However, higher raw material and logistics costs are likely to have affected the results.

The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. FMC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 5%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of around 6.9% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for FMC Corp this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for FMC Corp is +2.96%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.69. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: FMC Corp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

What do the Estimates Say?

The company expects first-quarter revenues in the band of $1.22-$1.34 billion, suggesting an increase of 7% at the midpoint compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels. Adjusted earnings are forecast in the range of $1.50-$1.90 per share, suggesting an increase of 11% at the midpoint compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales for FMC is currently pegged at $1,275 million, suggesting a 6.6% rise year over year.

Some Factors at Play

FMC Corp is likely to have witnessed demand strength for its products and higher pricing in the first quarter. It sees pricing to be up mid-single digits in first-quarter 2022, factoring in strong fundamentals.

FMC Corp’s new products are likely to have contributed to the company's results in the March quarter. The company is focused on boosting its market position and strengthening its product portfolio. It is investing in technologies and products and new launches to enhance value to the farmers.

The company is also likely to have gained from higher demand for its products in the quarter to be reported. There is healthy demand in North America backed by high crop commodity prices. Strong demand is also being witnessed in soybean and corn applications in Brazil. The demand for herbicides also remains strong in Australia. FMC Corp also sees strength in its insecticide portfolio in Asia. Higher demand is expected to have supported first-quarter volumes.

FMC Corp is likely to have witnessed cost headwinds in the March quarter. It is facing challenges from higher supply-chain costs, partly due to supply disruptions from production issues amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is seeing rising costs for certain raw materials due to supply constraints. Higher raw materials and logistics costs might have impacted its performance in the first quarter.

It is also likely to have faced currency headwinds in the quarter, particularly in Europe, led by the euro and the Turkish lira.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

The Chemours Company CC, scheduled to release earnings on May 2, has an Earnings ESP of +3.83% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chemours’ first-quarter earnings has been revised 2.2% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for CC’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at 92 cents.

Nutrien Ltd. NTR, expected to release earnings on May 2, has an Earnings ESP of +0.55% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s first-quarter earnings has been revised 1.9% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $2.59.

The Mosaic Company MOS, scheduled to release earnings on May 2, has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mosaic’s first-quarter earnings has been revised 14.6% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at $2.44.

