FMC Corp (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q3

FMC Corporation FMC recorded earnings (as reported) of $1.22 per share in third-quarter 2021, up 44% from 85 cents reported a year ago.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.43, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30.



Revenues were $1,194 million for the quarter, up around 10% from the year-ago quarter. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,166.4 million.



Revenues were driven by a 9% rise in volumes and 1% favorable impact of currencies. The company benefited from strong product demand, its focus on increasing prices and cost discipline amid headwinds from supply-chain and logistics issues in the reported quarter.

Regional Sales Performance

Sales dropped 6% year over year in North America in the quarter, impacted by a shift in volume by geography from the company’s global diamide partnerships.



Sales in Latin America went up 11% year over year in the reported quarter on soybean and corn growth in Brazil and Argentina as well as higher prices.



In EMEA, sales rose 12% year over year on higher demand for diamides and herbicides in the region.



Revenues climbed 20% year over year in Asia on the back of broad-based volume gains and higher prices across nearly all countries.

Financials

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $341 million at the end of the quarter, up roughly 15% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,631.7 million, down around 13% year over year.



The company repurchased shares worth $200 million in the third quarter.

Guidance

For 2021, FMC continues to expect revenues between $4.9 billion and $5.1 billion, indicating a rise of 8% at the midpoint versus 2020.



The company also reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA guidance in the band of $1.29-$1.35 billion for 2021, indicating a 6% rise at the midpoint versus 2020.



FMC raised its adjusted earnings per share outlook for 2021 to the range of $6.59-$6.99 from $6.54-$6.94 expected earlier, suggesting an increase of 10% at the midpoint compared with 2020.



Free cash flow for 2021 is projected to be $480-$570 million, indicating a 4% year-over-year decline.



The company also expects to buyback $350-$450 million shares in 2021.



For fourth-quarter 2021, revenues are projected in the band of $1.27-$1.47 billion, reflecting an increase of 19% at the midpoint compared with the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings are forecast in the range of $1.80-$2.20 per share, representing an increase of 41% at the midpoint compared with the prior-year quarter.

Price Performance

FMC’s shares are down 10.7% over a year against the industry’s 24.2% rise.

