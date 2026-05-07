FMC Corp Agrees To Sell Its India Business To Crystal Crop For $252 Mln

(RTTNews) - FMC Corporation (FMC), an agricultural sciences company, Thursday announced that it has agreed to sell FMC India Private Limited to Crystal Crop Protection Limited, a crop solutions company in India for $252 million.

In July 2025, FMC announced its decision to divest the company's crop protection commercial business in India, enabling FMC to participate in the Indian market through a new go-to-market approach, the company said in a statement.

With this acquisition, Crystal Crop will obtain FMC India's commercial operations in the crop protection field, including a license to FMC's brands sold in India. Further, Crystal Crop will also receive a preferred supply agreement for certain FMC active ingredients and formulated products, as well as preferred access to FMC's pipeline of active ingredients in India for the crop protection field.

The transaction is expected to close by 2026 end.

In pre-market activity, FMC shares were trading at $15.23, up 2.97% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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