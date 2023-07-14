News & Insights

FMC CEO: Not aware of any intentions by Fresenius to alter shareholding

July 14, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by Patricia Weiss for Reuters ->

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE is not aware of any intentions by its parent company Fresenius FREG.DE to alter its shareholding in the subsidiary, FMC Chief Executive Helen Giza said at the annual general meeting on Friday.

