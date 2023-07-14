FMC CEO: Not aware of any intentions by Fresenius to alter shareholding

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE is not aware of any intentions by its parent company Fresenius FREG.DE to alter its shareholding in the subsidiary, FMC Chief Executive Helen Giza said at the annual general meeting on Friday.

(Reporting by Patricia Weiss, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

