FMC and Corteva Partner to Expand Access to Fluindapyr Fungicide

FMC Corporation FMC has entered into a strategic partnership with Corteva Agriscience to broaden the use of its fluindapyr fungicide technology in the U.S. corn and soybean markets. This collaboration aims to help more American farmers tackle tough foliar diseases like tar spot and southern rust using this innovative fungicide ingredient.



As part of the agreement, both companies will market fluindapyr-based fungicides to corn and soybean growers across the United States. FMC will continue selling its Adastrio fungicide and also develop additional products featuring fluindapyr. Meanwhile, Corteva Agriscience is set to introduce its fluindapyr-based product at the start of the 2026 growing season, pending registration from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



This strategic partnership will extend FMC's cutting-edge fluindapyr technology to a larger portion of the U.S. corn and soybean markets, which cover approximately 95 million and 80 million acres of planted land, respectively. Through its partnership with Corteva, the company is enabling more farmers to access advanced solutions for managing difficult and costly diseases, supporting them in safeguarding crop yields and optimizing their return on investment.



Fluindapyr, the active ingredient in Adastrio fungicide, offers long-lasting residual control and effectively targets pathogens that have become resistant to other types of fungicides. FMC has introduced fluindapyr-containing products in markets such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, South Korea and the United States. Subject to regulatory approvals, the company expects to roll out fluindapyr-based products in Chile, Honduras, India and Ukraine.



FMC’s shares have lost 29.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 1.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, on its first-quarter call, maintained its revenue outlook for 2025 at $4.15-$4.35 billion, which is essentially flat compared with the prior year at the midpoint. The adjusted EBITDA forecast also remains unchanged at $870-$950 million, implying a 1% increase at the midpoint from the prior year, or a 4% increase when excluding the GSS divestiture impact. This guidance includes estimated incremental tariff costs of $15-$20 million, based on the latest government guidelines. The company has also reiterated its adjusted earnings per share outlook of $3.26-$3.70, which is flat at the midpoint compared with the previous year. Additionally, the free cash flow forecast remains at $200-$400 million.

FMC Corporation Price and Consensus

FMC Corporation price-consensus-chart | FMC Corporation Quote

FMC’s Rank & Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Alamos Gold Inc. AGI and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN



Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.1%. The company's shares have soared 110% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold's current-year earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share. AGI, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing twice, with an average earnings surprise of 1.4%. The company's shares have rallied 58.1% in the past year.



Hawkins, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing thrice. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 8.2%, on average. The company's shares have rallied 43.6% in the past year.





