FMBI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.75, changing hands as low as $20.61 per share. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMBI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.29 per share, with $23.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.60.

