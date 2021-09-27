FMBI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.34, changing hands as high as $19.38 per share. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMBI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.55 per share, with $24.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.24.

