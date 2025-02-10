F&M Bank appoints Peter Schork as Regional President for Toledo and Southeastern Michigan, enhancing community banking efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

F&M Bank, based in Archbold, Ohio, has announced the appointment of Peter Schork as Regional President for the Toledo, Ohio, and Southeastern Michigan areas. Lars Eller, F&M's President and CEO, highlighted Schork's extensive experience in community banking, noting that his leadership and market knowledge will be instrumental in the bank's growth efforts. Schork will manage the bank's operations in key locations, including Toledo and Birmingham, Michigan. He brings over 25 years of industry experience, having previously served as Ann Arbor President for Oxford Bank and as co-founder and CEO of Ann Arbor State Bank. Schork is also actively involved in community organizations and holds an MBA in Finance from Eastern Michigan University. F&M Bank, a community bank established in 1897, offers a variety of financial services across Ohio and Indiana, with a growing presence in Michigan.

Potential Positives

F&M Bank enhances its leadership team by appointing Peter Schork as Regional President, which indicates a commitment to strong leadership and regional growth.

Peter Schork brings over 25 years of banking experience, including significant positions at other financial institutions, which may elevate F&M's operations and market presence.

His involvement in community organizations suggests a focus on community engagement, potentially enhancing F&M's reputation and customer relationships in the regions served.

Potential Negatives

The inclusion of a safe harbor statement indicates potential challenges or uncertainties in the company's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors.

Despite announcing the appointment of a new Regional President, the release does not address any specific strategic plans or objectives for growth in the new regions, leaving stakeholders wanting more clarity.

FAQ

What is Peter Schork's new role at F&M Bank?

Peter Schork has joined F&M Bank as Regional President for Toledo, Ohio, and Southeastern Michigan regions.

What experience does Peter Schork bring to F&M Bank?

Peter has over 25 years of banking experience, previously serving as Ann Arbor President for Oxford Bank and co-founding the Ann Arbor State Bank.

What regions will F&M Bank expand its presence in?

F&M Bank will enhance its presence in Toledo, Ohio, and Birmingham, Michigan, along with surrounding areas.

What services does F&M Bank offer?

F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking, and a variety of financial services since its establishment in 1897.

How can I contact F&M Bank for more information?

You can contact Lars B. Eller at (419) 446-2501 or email leller@fm.bank for inquiries regarding F&M Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FMAO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMAO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT E. LATTA has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/20, 10/20 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FMAO Insider Trading Activity

$FMAO insiders have traded $FMAO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID R GERKEN (Executive Vice President) sold 656 shares for an estimated $17,324

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FMAO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $FMAO stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) announced that Peter Schork has joined F&M as Regional President of the Toledo, Ohio, and Southeastern Michigan regions.





Lars Eller, President and CEO of F&M stated, “As a proven community banker, Peter brings a wealth of experience to F&M. His leadership, deep market knowledge, and commitment to building strong relationships will be an invaluable resource to F&M as we continue to grow and serve our communities. We look forward to the impact he will make in driving success for our customers, employees, and stakeholders.”





In his new role, Peter will oversee F&M’s presence in the Toledo, Ohio, and Birmingham, Michigan markets, including offices in Waterville, Swanton, Perrysburg, Sylvania, and Downtown Toledo, as well as F&M’s Loan Production Office in Troy and its Birmingham, Michigan location.





Peter brings over 25 years of banking and financial experience to F&M. Prior to joining the Company, he served as the Ann Arbor President for Oxford Bank and co-founded the Ann Arbor State Bank serving as its President and CEO. In addition to his community bank experience, Peter was the CFO at Catalyst Commercial Real Estate, and the President of a Michigan-based title, mortgage, and real estate company. In addition to his business experience, Peter is a proud supporter of various community organizations. Currently, he serves on the Michigan Theater Board of Trustees, is a member of the Ray and Eleanor Cross Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor and is a Board Member and Treasurer for the Homeless/Unhoused Mission. Peter holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) with a specialization in Finance from Eastern Michigan University.







About F&M Bank:







F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.







Safe harbor statement







Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website





www.fm.bank





.





__________________________________________











Company Contact:









Investor and Media Contact:











Lars B. Eller





President and Chief Executive Officer





Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.





(419) 446-2501









leller@fm.bank









Andrew M. Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





(216) 464-6400









andrew@smberger.com













A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e11179be-cf20-449e-9416-ca1e8ff1fd2f





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.